Trump Reportedly Jokes About Breakup With Melania as FLOTUS Appears in Public

For over three weeks, media and netizens have been wondering whether Melania Trump was feeling well following a surgical procedure as she has not been seen in public since then.

According to Jeff Zeleny, CNN White House reporter, President Donald Trump joked about FLOTUS’s first public appearance since her surgery, mimicking the media's question, "Where's Melania?" Zeleny tweeted that POTUS had poked fun at speculations over their divorce as he asked rhetorically "Did she leave him?" before turning to his spouse, sitting in front row:

A person inside the room tells me Trump made a light-hearted joke about First Lady’s absence, saying the media was asking: “Where’s Melania?” He went on, laughing over speculation. “Did she leave him?” he asked at one point, before pointing out Mrs. Trump was in front row — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) 4 июня 2018 г.

Despite the event, honoring Gold Star families, being closed to the media, a reporter from the Daily Caller, Jena Greene, whose Marine father was killed during the Iraq war, appeared to have attended the ceremony as a relative.

Greene tweeted a video, featuring the US' first couple entering the hall, and subsequently posted two other tweets as the president poked fun at media speculations over Melania’s absence.

First public appearance by @FLOTUS in just under a month at the Gold Star Families reception to ihht. Good to see her doing well. pic.twitter.com/p6pCB4UPbi — Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) 4 июня 2018 г.

“Melania had a little problem a couple weeks ago but she wouldn’t miss this for anything.” — @realdonaldtrump — Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) 4 июня 2018 г.

@realDonaldTrump joked about the media’s speculation regarding Melania’s recent absence. He laughed off rumors of them breaking up, saying it wasn’t happening. “Isn’t that right honey?” He says to a room full of laughing Gold Star families — Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) 4 июня 2018 г.

As the first lady is back to the spotlight, many social media users have laid out their theories on what the problem was…

She's had a 'little' problem from the first time she met you. — Lizerella (@lizzietexan) 5 июня 2018 г.

Problem? Was it that Trump paid @StormyDaniels 130k? Was that the problem? — The Robot Hunter (@thebothunter) 5 июня 2018 г.

Oh. Ha Ha Ha. No worries. She just had a teeny-weeny nervous breakdown. No biggy, right folks? — Rularue (@rula3705) 5 июня 2018 г.

…some suggested that it was her “double” that attended the Gold Star ceremony:

I'm not sure I'm buying this. Look closer, are you sure it's not a genetically modified Melania? — Meredith Allison (@RockTique) 4 июня 2018 г.

So has Fake Melanie spoken at this “closed to the media” event or is everyone else speaking for her? — FindMe (@WestofCrazy) 4 июня 2018 г.

I call BS. No photo of Melania allowed AND she won't speak? It's her body double. — 🌺Is Melania with the missing children? (@Magnolias_Inc) 5 июня 2018 г.

If she was really there why not show a photo? She was not there. — Susan Landry Mears (@conomo) 5 июня 2018 г.

Melania, meanwhile, has shared a picture from the reception on her Twitter feed, and issued a statement after the ceremony.

Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance. pic.twitter.com/6oSh1t88G7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 5 июня 2018 г.

“It was a privilege to welcome Gold Star Families to the White House today to recognize our Nation’s fallen heroes and their families. To all those who have lost loved ones in service to our country, our nation grieves with you,” she stated.

Nearly a month ago, the White House announced that Melania Trump had undergone an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, which went successfully and without any complications.