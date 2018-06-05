WATCH: Footage Shows Moment When First Saudi Woman Receives Driver's License

A video documenting the first time that a driver's license has been issued to a woman in Saudi Arabia has gone viral.

The video, which was taken on Monday in Riyadh, shows an unidentified woman smiling as an officer with the Kingdom's General Directorate of Traffic hands her a Saudi license. The two later posed for photos during the historic moment.

​The tweet containing the video included the caption, "Thousands of congratulations to the daughters of the homeland, being issued the first license in Saudi Arabia," Arab News reported.

According to Arab News, the woman, who already had an international driving license, was able to obtain a Saudi license after officials confirmed the validity of the international license and required her to take a driving test.

The woman was among nine others who were the first group of women allowed to obtain their licenses. All ten were issued national licenses after turning in their international ones, Al Jazeera reported.

© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali New Street Signs in Saudi Arabia Welcome Female Drivers

"The exchange process is taking place on various spots around the kingdom to lay the ground for women sitting behind the wheels on the roads — a turning point set to be actualized on June 24," a statement from the Saudi Press Agency reported, according to Al Jazeera.

Some 2,000 licenses are expected to be issued to women in the upcoming weeks. General Mohammed al-Bassami of the traffic department previously released a statement on May 8 that indicated women would be allowed to start driving on June 24.

The May statement was in line with a September 2017 royal decree signed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, allowing women to drive "in accordance with the Islamic laws." Prior to Salman's decree, Saudi Arabia was the only country to now allow women to drive.

An estimated five driving schools for women have since been launched in the Kingdom.

Netizens, as they typically do, took to social media to offer their own take on the matter.

​Last month, several women, who were advocating for the right to drive, were arrested and accused of "coordinated activity undermining the security and stability of the Kingdom." According to the National Review, eight have been temporarily released while several others are still in custody. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.