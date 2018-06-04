Extremely GRAPHIC VIDEO Shows Brazilian Teen After Shark Rips Off His Penis

The shocking video shows the moment when people pull 18-year-old Jose Ernestor da Silva out from the water and desperately try to help him before emergency services arrive, as the teen had his penis and femur “amputated” by a severe bite from what is believed to be a tiger shark.

WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT

According to an ambulance medic, Jose suffered two severe attacks and remains in a critical condition because of major blood loss.

It appears that Jose’s mother forbade him from going to the beach following a shark attack in April, in which the victim lost an arm and leg.

“He would go in secret, because he knew that I thought it was dangerous, I wasn’t worried because I thought he was somewhere around the house. When I heard about it I went crazy, all the neighbors heard me screaming,” she told Brazil’s JC Online, adding that she learnt about the incident only after his brother called her from the beach following the attack.