'Life-Prolonging' Pizza Introduced in Italy

Experts in various fields participated in the research and now they’re creating a network of caterers, producers, consumers, and researchers for a single objective to safeguard health by spreading healthy food habits including eating pizza.
According to Napoli Pizza Village organizers, thanks to these ingredients Pizza Pascalina can be consumed twice a week. It has also been included in the Pascaliana Food Pyramid (Piramide Alimentare Pascaliana) which applies the principles of a Mediterranean diet and is also based on World Cancer Research Fund cancer control recommendations and recent studies on diets and prevention of cancer.
You can try the new “life-prolonging” pizza at the Napoli Pizza Village’s pavilion of Don Peppe which is one of the 50 pizzerias coming to Naples from 1st to 10th of June.
