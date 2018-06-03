Photos of Johnny Depp Taken in Russia Raise Alarm Among Fans

The photographs in question were taken with his Russian fans when he was visiting St. Petersburg.
Although the 54-year-old actor posed for the photos and was seen smiling, fans said he looked ill.
— Corby Davidson (@corbydavidson) June 2, 2018
The fans took to social media to say that Depp looked very thin and pale. Others even said that they could barely recognize him.
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 3, 2018
— Andrelope6695 (@Andrelope6695) June 2, 2018
— Tara kathryn (@taraaakathryn) June 2, 2018
— KeepRocking (@truthhurts06) June 3, 2018
Depp, who is a fan of Russian poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, left a note after visiting a state museum, saying “I have been completely humbled by your hospitality and such proximity to the genius of Mayakovsky. All my respect, Johnny Depp.”
— Johnny DEPP (@TopDepp) June 3, 2018
He was in Russia as part of the European tour of Depp’s rock band The Hollywood Vampires.
All comments
Show new comments (0)