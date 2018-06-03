Kim Kardashian's Doppelganger Leaves Instagram in Awe (PHOTOS)

Social media users have been left speechless over Instagram model Kamilla Osman’s striking resemblance to the reality show star Kim Kardashian West – and it’s indeed hard to tell the difference between the two ladies.

Osman’s images have gone viral on Instagram, where she has nearly 600,000 followers, praising her beauty and even telling her that she’s hotter than Kim Kardashian.

wave master Публикация от @ kamiosman 24 Апр 2018 в 4:05 PDT

What seems quite intriguing is the fact that the two “long lost twins” had already had a rendezvous and even took a selfie together when Kamilla made a surprise appearance on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” TV show.

This is not the first time that Osman has made the headlines: she was seen with rapper Tyga, who used to date the youngest of the Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner, which made many wonder if the two were having an affair. The relationship, however, was never confirmed.