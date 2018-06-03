High School Teacher Faces Prison For Feeding Puppy to a Turtle in Front of Class

A science teacher from Idaho who allegedly threw a live puppy into a tank with a snapping turtle in front of his class is now facing jail time.

Robert Crosland of Preston Junior High School has been accused of killing a puppy by feeding it to a turtle in a tank.

A group of shocked students watched in horror as the turtle drew its razor sharp teeth into the poor little animal.

© Photo : FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Robert Crosland allegedly threw the baby pooch into the predator’s tank at Preston Junior High School in Idaho

The reptile is known to kill its prey by dragging it beneath the water to drown it, or by simply chewing its head off.

Crosland was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

Animal lovers became angrier when the turtle had to be put down by authorities because Crosland didn’t even have a proper permit for keeping it.

Social media has been abuzz with reaction to the news.

