Bearded Men Looking Up Start New Social Media Craze (PHOTOS)

One of the latest weird trends for men with beards involves them looking upward to create an amusing and at the same time terrifying illusion that they have only hair and no head or face.
Men with beards looking upwards for your viewing pleasure. Don't say I don't give you anything pic.twitter.com/ft2M7kQ5h4— Dan (@ehdannyboy) 2 июня 2018 г.
The new craze has gone viral on Twitter in an instant, with many contributing to the bizarre game:
2 июня 2018 г.
They are a fabulous idea. My contribution pic.twitter.com/JZnfEhN674— MigueldOliveira (@MigueldOliveira) 2 июня 2018 г.
3 июня 2018 г.
2 июня 2018 г.
Others left hilarious comments to the pictures, with some regretting they had shaved:
I made the mistake of trimming last week. I have nothing but regret.— Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) 2 июня 2018 г.
Please draw faces on their necks— Scott Fulton (@scottfultonlive) 2 июня 2018 г.
what have I become pic.twitter.com/0TCsH5Wvsm— najodleglejszy (@najodleglejszy) 2 июня 2018 г.
i thought there was a tarantula around his neck— lazy congress (@icedhazelnut_) 2 июня 2018 г.
