Bearded Men Looking Up Start New Social Media Craze (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever been wondering what an upside down beard would look like, you can now find out as male Twitter users have been sharing the view from a different angle with fellow netizens.

One of the latest weird trends for men with beards involves them looking upward to create an amusing and at the same time terrifying illusion that they have only hair and no head or face.

Men with beards looking upwards for your viewing pleasure. Don't say I don't give you anything pic.twitter.com/ft2M7kQ5h4 — Dan (@ehdannyboy) 2 июня 2018 г.

The new craze has gone viral on Twitter in an instant, with many contributing to the bizarre game:

They are a fabulous idea. My contribution pic.twitter.com/JZnfEhN674 — MigueldOliveira (@MigueldOliveira) 2 июня 2018 г.

Others left hilarious comments to the pictures, with some regretting they had shaved:

I made the mistake of trimming last week. I have nothing but regret. — Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) 2 июня 2018 г.

Please draw faces on their necks — Scott Fulton (@scottfultonlive) 2 июня 2018 г.