WATCH Dancing FBI Agent 'Accidentally' Shoots Man While Doing Back Flip

An off-duty FBI agent dropped his gun while hitting a nightclub dancefloor in Colorado and accidentally discharged the weapon when trying to pick it up.

The agent was doing a back flip when the firearm fell out of his waistband and went off when he picked it up, accidentally shooting a bar patron. In the video, uploaded to social media, he is seen acting nonchalant and walking away, and seemed to be unconcerned that his gun fired into the crowd.

This @FBI agent was dancing at a Denver bar on Saturday night. Did a back flip, gun falls. He picks it up and a round is fired, hitting a man (he’ll be ok.) @DenverPolice investigating. #9News pic.twitter.com/MwV1WpNzAQ — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) 3 июня 2018 г.

Paramedics were called to the scene, taking the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg to the hospital; the mischief maker was taken to Denver Police Headquarters and was later released into the custody of a bureau supervisor.

“It appears an off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent was dancing at a night club when his firearm became dislodged from its waistband holster and fell onto the floor. When the agent retrieved his handgun, an unintended discharge occurred, another patron was struck by a bullet in the lower leg,” the police statement said.

Today in OH MY goes to @DenverPolice statement about an accidental shooting from a dancing off-duty FBI agent: pic.twitter.com/TAqdjMCFim — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) 2 июня 2018 г.

Social media users wondered why the agent did not check if the person he had shot was okay, and acted as if nothing had happened:

