WATCH UFC Fighter Knocks Himself Out After Slam Goes Wrong

American flyweight Jarred Brooks seemed to have been winning his UFC Utica matchup against opponent Jose Torres when his attempted slam unexpectedly went awry.

As Brooks picked up Torres for a throw in the second round of the opening Fight Pass of UFC Utica bout in New York, he apparently got a bit of extra leverage, which, under the most bizarre of circumstances, ended up in a botched slam knocking Brooks himself out.

While Brooks landed on his head, Torres, a former Titan FC champion, didn’t hesitate to pounce with a ground-and-pound to finish him, scoring a second-round TKO win in his promotional UFC debut.

As the video appeared on Twitter, users couldn’t be stopped from poking fun at the entire situation, posting apt memes and gifs:

Actually Brooks gets the finish… — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) 1 июня 2018 г.

After being finished for the first time ever, Brooks fell to 13-2, while Torres improved his record to 8-0.