WATCH UFC Fighter Knocks Himself Out After Slam Goes Wrong

As Brooks picked up Torres for a throw in the second round of the opening Fight Pass of UFC Utica bout in New York, he apparently got a bit of extra leverage, which, under the most bizarre of circumstances, ended up in a botched slam knocking Brooks himself out.
While Brooks landed on his head, Torres, a former Titan FC champion, didn’t hesitate to pounce with a ground-and-pound to finish him, scoring a second-round TKO win in his promotional UFC debut.
As the video appeared on Twitter, users couldn’t be stopped from poking fun at the entire situation, posting apt memes and gifs:
Actually Brooks gets the finish…— Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) 1 июня 2018 г.
After being finished for the first time ever, Brooks fell to 13-2, while Torres improved his record to 8-0.
