Celebrities Sacrifice Comfort, Showcase Sexiest Poses for Bikini Photo Shoots

Lying in front of a camera on a solid pool edge in scorching weather doesn’t sound too inspiring, but these days almost anything goes when one aims to rack up millions of likes.

Stars and bloggers seem to have started a new flash mob on Instagram, inviting their subscribers to pose the way they do in the name of first-class summer pictures – stretching out on a hard surface and working their most impressive angles.

In one picture, Little Mix’s singer, Leigh Ann, is lying on the edge of an infinity pool in a red bikini, setting pulses racing.

A lot more models and television stars, including Russian model Natalya Poleshchikova, Britain's Got Talent host Amanda Holden, US model Bella Hadid, and musicians Jessie J and Katy Perry, followed the fad. Just for instance, top model Izabel Goulart opted for this extremely rocky spot to pose: