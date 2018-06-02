Twitter Trembles Over Reports of $16.7Mln Spent on Mueller's Russian Hoax Probe

US President Donald Trump has claimed on his Twitter page that the government has already spent more than $17 million on the "Russian Hoax" investigation, noting that there was "no collusion, except by the democrats."

The government price tag of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections stood at about $16.7 million in its first 10 and a half months, according to the AP.

The news outlet cited a US Justice Department document as saying that the investigation's cost, including expenditures on Mueller's personnel, increased by almost $10 million from the beginning of October 2017 through the end of March 2018.

Twitter users immediately reacted to the news, also posting sarcastic remarks related to US President Donald Trump's comments on his Twitter page, in which he claimed that "more than 17 million dollars" had been spent on Mueller's inquiry and that the cost is "going up fast."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, calling the accusations groundless. Trump, for his part, has more than once lambasted Mueller's investigation, calling it "witch hunt."