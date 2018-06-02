Register
12:29 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Construction worker

    9 in 10 Job-Related Fatalities Men, Swedish Authorities Blame 'Macho Culture'

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    Out of 44 people who died in job-related accidents in 2017 in Sweden, 41 were men, while only 3 were women. The Swedish Work Environment Authority, however, has attributed this tilted gender distribution to men's attitudes and ways, rather than occupational hazards in the traditionally male-dominated professions.

    With nine in ten people dying in occupational accidents being men, the Swedish Work Environment Authority put the blame on the victims themselves, holding the so-called "macho culture" responsible, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    Men's overrepresentation in workplace accidents is nothing new and has been attributed to their dominance in the construction, transport, agriculture and forestry industries, where occupational hazards are highest. Approximately half of all fatal accidents were vehicle-related. Another common cause was falling from a height. Nevertheless, "gender norms" and "macho culture" was identified as the main reason why men constitute the majority of fatalities.

    According to report "Gender perspective on occupational accidents" by Gunilla Olofsdotter of the Mid Sweden University on behalf of the Swedish Work Environment Authority, men are governed by a dangerous macho culture that encourages risk-taking. The victims have thus allegedly exposed themselves to a higher risk for the sake of proving their masculinity.

    "The research shows that in some cases, gender and occupational ideals can be derived from an industrial workers' tradition, where physical strength, stamina, ability to withstand pain and practical skills are important ingredients. Therefore, it is important that employers and managers have a specific gender perspective in mind to identify specific risks," Erna Zelmin-Ekenhem of the Work Environment Authority explained.

    A previous dissertation on gender perspective in mining stressed that miners still maintained a "machismo-based professional ideal," a tradition that emphasized stamina and physical durability.

    READ MORE: Gender Bender? Swedish Sexual Equality 'Robot' Mocked Online

    The recent take on men's overrepresentation in fatalities has triggered strong reactions in the social media.

    "This is so stupid that I'm lost for words. Send down the feminists into mines and we will see whether the stats get more gender equal," a user wrote on the Facebook page of the Samhällsnytt news outlet.

    "It's fun blaming the victims, should we perhaps once again start checking how rape victims were dressed?" another user said wryly.

    "Please say this article is fake news. The Work Environment Agency has two important tasks, namely investigating and preventing accidents at the workplace, not studying gender perspectives or other crap. The fact that it's mostly men who get maimed is due to these jobs being dirty, heavy and stressful, which is not a good combo for most women," a third one wrote.

    READ MORE: 'Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon': Swedish 'Virgin Street' Renamed to Avoid Sexism

    Each year, about 10,000 people suffer serious occupational accidents with at least 14 days' sick leave. About 50 people annually die in work-related incidents. Incidentally, older personnel are more prone to fatal incidents than younger ones, more than half of the victims being aged 50 and over. One explanation is that older people suffer more damage when exposed to the same accident.

    Related:

    Gender Bender? Swedish Sexual Equality 'Robot' Mocked Online
    'Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon': Swedish 'Virgin Street' Renamed to Avoid Sexism
    Tags:
    women in business, male superiority, macho, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse