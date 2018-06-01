Register
    Playboy Playmate Reportedly Chastised by Airline for 'Offensive' Fashion Sense

    © Photo: Iryna Ivanova / facebook
    A men’s entertainment magazine star well known for her striking appearance and voluptuous curves reportedly ran afoul of airline employees, who did not appreciate her choice of clothes.

    Playboy Playmate Iryna Ivanova was stopped by a JetBlue employee as she was about to board her flight and forced to change her attire because the outfit she originally wore allegedly showed off the model’s “intimate parts,” The Daily Star reports.

    Despite the fact that the model was wearing “a full-length dress, a long-sleeve shirt and full coverage bra”, JetBlue employees insisted that she change her attire and don a pair of shorts.

     

    "The JetBlue employee loudly and publicly betrayed me, he called me offensive and accused me of showing off my intimate parts," Ivanova told the newspaper.

    A spokesperson for JetBlue said that during the incident, “crew members responded to a report of a customer dressed in violation of our contract of carriage.”

     

    "The crew members attempted to discreetly address the concern with the customer. The crew members retrieved her checked bag and offered her the opportunity to utilize one of the airport bathrooms to change. After repeated requests to comply, the customer agreed to change and continued on the flight without further incident," the spokesperson said.

     

