Trickster to the End: 'Fake Loki' Robs Russian Woman

A Muscovite woman ended up being conned by a person who claimed to be a famous actor and star of superhero movies.

An unidentified person posing as a British film actor Tom Hiddleston, who starred as the supervillain Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, managed to trick a woman into giving up her hard-earned cash, a source in the Moscow police told Moscow City News Agency.

According to the victim, she chatted with the artificial actor using Twitter and WhatsApp.

The perpetrator, however, asked her to send him $200 first via the Perfect Money payment system, and immediately severed all contact with the woman when she obliged.

The police launched a criminal investigation into this incident, treating it as fraud.