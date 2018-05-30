Register
21:43 GMT +330 May 2018
    FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Roseanne on Friday in Burbank, Calif.

    Twitter Hits 'Narcissistic' Trump for Tweet Slamming ABC Amid 'Roseanne' Scandal

    © AP Photo/ Jordan Strauss
    The president of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, released a statement late Tuesday announcing that the decades-long sitcom "Roseanne" would be axed from American television after the show's star, Roseanne Barr, wrote a controversial tweet about a former Obama administration adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

    In her now deleted tweet, Barr likened Jarrett to an ape and indicated that she possibly had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, which met a storm of criticism both on- and offline. Notably, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, which owns ABC, called Jarrett to let her know that the news outlet "does not tolerate comments like those."

    READ MORE: 'It's 2018 Guys. Wake up!': Balotelli Reacts to Italian Fans' Racist Banner

    US President Donald Trump couldn’t help but pay special attention to the move by ABC, which he notoriously calls a "fake news" media outlet that persistently writes "horrible" things about him.

    In his most recent tweet, he bashed the network for not apologizing in instances where anti-Trump remarks were made, which sparked overwhelming reactions.

    Responding to the tweet, one user ironically expressed her delight over President Trump focusing on things "bigger" than the ABC show cancellation.

    Others similarly pointed to Trump being extremely self-conscious and at the same time incredibly egoistic, jumping at a chance to place him at the center of the debate. Some even suggested he needed treatment:

    Others suggested that Trump was still enraged about the underwhelming number of people turning up at his rally the day before:

    Some naturally opted for an array of memes, with a number of users pointing to Trump's double standards:

    Others likened the case to that of Bill Maher, who once compared Trump to an orangutan:

    The comment sparked a debate over Republican policies, as well:

    Some Twitter users have brought forward the now classic comparison of Trump to a wayward and restive little kid:

    On Tuesday morning Roseanne Barr posted the following tweet:

    "Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = VJ."

    On acknowledging the fact that the tweet wouldn’t go unnoticed, Barr issued an apology, saying it was originally meant to be a joke, which still did not stop ABC’s management from cancelling Barr’s show.

    "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," Barr wrote in a tweet. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste."

    It is not the first time that Barr has made offensive remarks. The Daily Beast reported that in 2013 she portrayed former President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice as a "man with big swinging ape balls."


    United States
