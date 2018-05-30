Twitter Hits 'Narcissistic' Trump for Tweet Slamming ABC Amid 'Roseanne' Scandal

The president of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, released a statement late Tuesday announcing that the decades-long sitcom "Roseanne" would be axed from American television after the show's star, Roseanne Barr, wrote a controversial tweet about a former Obama administration adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

In her now deleted tweet, Barr likened Jarrett to an ape and indicated that she possibly had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, which met a storm of criticism both on- and offline. Notably, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, which owns ABC, called Jarrett to let her know that the news outlet "does not tolerate comments like those."

US President Donald Trump couldn’t help but pay special attention to the move by ABC, which he notoriously calls a "fake news" media outlet that persistently writes "horrible" things about him.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 мая 2018 г.

In his most recent tweet, he bashed the network for not apologizing in instances where anti-Trump remarks were made, which sparked overwhelming reactions.

Responding to the tweet, one user ironically expressed her delight over President Trump focusing on things "bigger" than the ABC show cancellation.

Hey Stupid, Don’t you have a job to do instead of constantly whining — R Arb (@fairess369) 30 мая 2018 г.

Others similarly pointed to Trump being extremely self-conscious and at the same time incredibly egoistic, jumping at a chance to place him at the center of the debate. Some even suggested he needed treatment:

Narcissistic personality disorder is found more commonly in men.

Symptoms include an excessive need for admiration, disregard for others' feelings, an inability to handle any criticism, and a sense of entitlement.



GET HELP: https://t.co/mHMEPyHdU7 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) 30 мая 2018 г.

trump I didn't get your call apologizing for your denigrating and demoralizing comments about African Americans and women so just STFU.

You make me sick to my stomach, and I can't believe a so called "human being" can be so disgusting. YOU ARE UNWORTHY OF ANY RESPECT — Resist (@bronzbabe2014) 30 мая 2018 г.

It’s remarkable how you always manage to make everything about you. 😂 This tweet is yet more evidence you are a malignant narcissist and totally unfit for office. — Miss Norma Jeane (@rosanthony3) 30 мая 2018 г.

Don't you have work to do? STOP — Ryan Nickerson (@_MrEmotional_) 30 мая 2018 г.

Can you imagine being President of the untied States, and still being this much of a loser? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) 30 мая 2018 г.

Um, have you ever called a single person you denigrated and apologized for the horrible things you said? The list is endless. You are unbelievable. Once again, trying to turn this into something about you. #Narcissist #DonTheCon — Susan Flynn Love (@susan_love) 30 мая 2018 г.

Looks like President Snowflake got triggered — Rob S (@RobSDrummer) 30 мая 2018 г.

Others suggested that Trump was still enraged about the underwhelming number of people turning up at his rally the day before:

Are you still seething that only a few dozen people showed up to your unhinged rant last night? Sad! #LowEnergy — The Nutcracker (@TheNutcracker20) 30 мая 2018 г.

Some naturally opted for an array of memes, with a number of users pointing to Trump's double standards:

While Ambien has side effect, Racism isn’t one of them. pic.twitter.com/5KWsTvEMBG — Alvin (@AlvinLopezBklyn) 30 мая 2018 г.

Others likened the case to that of Bill Maher, who once compared Trump to an orangutan:

Why has Bill Maher not been fired? pic.twitter.com/HBGepGrAcm — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) 30 мая 2018 г.

The comment sparked a debate over Republican policies, as well:

Meanwhile, Dems keep up their campaign to treat MS13 better than our veterans pic.twitter.com/2L2GvpRG55 — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) 30 мая 2018 г.

Some Twitter users have brought forward the now classic comparison of Trump to a wayward and restive little kid:

On Tuesday morning Roseanne Barr posted the following tweet:

"Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = VJ."

On acknowledging the fact that the tweet wouldn’t go unnoticed, Barr issued an apology, saying it was originally meant to be a joke, which still did not stop ABC’s management from cancelling Barr’s show.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," Barr wrote in a tweet. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste."

It is not the first time that Barr has made offensive remarks. The Daily Beast reported that in 2013 she portrayed former President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice as a "man with big swinging ape balls."



