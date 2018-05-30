George Soros Refutes Claims About Being a Nazi Amid Twitter Storm

Social media was thrown into an uproar when a prominent American actress accused famous billionaire George Soros of being a Nazi.

American sitcom star and actress Roseanne Barr sparked intense debates on Twitter by claiming that billionaire and investor George Soros was allegedly a Nazi who stole the possessions of Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

Barr made her remark while apologizing to Chelsea Clinton for erroneously claiming that the latter was married to Soros’ nephew.

"By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?" the actress tweeted.

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) 29 мая 2018 г.

​She also claimed that Soros seeks to overthrow the US “constitutional republic by buying/backing” select district attorney candidates.

soros' goal; the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor 'feelings' instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that 'racist'. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) 29 мая 2018 г.

​According to The Independent, Soros’ spokesman described these claims as "insulting" and called them "an affront to Mr. Soros and his family."

"[Mr. Soros] did not collaborate with Nazis. He did not help round up people. He did not confiscate anybody’s property. Such allegations are insulting to the victims of the Holocaust, to all Jewish people, and to anyone who honors the truth," the spokesman said.

A number of social media users apparently weren’t inclined to accept Soros’ reasoning, and insisted on calling him a Nazi and accusing him of profiteering off Holocaust victims.

Love how @NBCNews claims it as false that George Soros is a Nazi. He literally is a self confessed Nazi… there's videos and transcripts all over the net… He's fucking damn proud of it too. We should be asking why NASA and CIA recruited Nazis via Project Paperclip…#QAnon — Mac 🕵️‍♂️🇨🇦 (@IM_FN_RIZZED) 29 мая 2018 г.

Soros, helped the Nazi’s take property from fellow Jews and feels no guilt over it. pic.twitter.com/KGaIJDlNuH — Rebellious (@therebelop) 29 мая 2018 г.

I have personally witnessed @therealroseanne speak out against antiSemitism for as long as I have been on Twitter. @georgesoros on the other hand, was working with the Nazis by his own admission. This isn't rocket science. https://t.co/nmilqjVfCU — #QAnon gab.ai/dekdarion (@dekdarion) 30 мая 2018 г.

Others however insisted that these accusations are untrue and that Soros’ young age at the time of WWII and his Jewish background made his alleged Nazi ties highly unlikely.

George was placed into a foster home and he was required to help his foster father. He was a child. He was not a "collaborator", he did what he was told to do. — Raven (@overfossilfuels) 30 мая 2018 г.

Soros was working with the Nazis? As a Jewish child?#lies — DJ (@ShamefilledUSA) 30 мая 2018 г.