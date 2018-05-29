Bella Hadid Keeps 'Her Girls Happy' With Pizza Onboard (PHOTOS)

The US top model Bella Hadid seems to indulge in carbs once in a while, as she was seen bringing large pizzas onboard a private jet.

The 21-year-old model published a video to her Snapchat where it is seen that her pizza box was scanned at the security checkpoint at the airport.

Hadid's video was accompanied by her words, "I will forever remember the first time I had to send my pizza thru security.”

— Bella Hadid Brasil (@BellaHadidBra) May 28, 2018

​Later she published a photo from inside the airplane where her friends were enjoying pizza.

She wrote, “Gotta keep my girls happy.”

— Bella Hadid Brasil (@BellaHadidBra) May 28, 2018

— Bella Hadid Brasil (@BellaHadidBra) May 28, 2018

​A few hours later the model posted another photo, this time showing her in a tight cocktail dress. Either she didn’t finish her pizza or her metabolism is good, as her figure looked slim and fit.

— Bella Hadid Brasil (@BellaHadidBra) May 28, 2018

​Hadid was staying in Monaco after the Cannes Film Festival. Alongside her bikini photos, she also shared a video of herself with a dog, which may be her new pet.