Kortezh Project Minivan Seen on the Streets of Moscow (PHOTOS)

Little is known about this minivan, but the model is named in honor of one of the towers of Moscow’s Kremlin.

The newest Kortezh (Cortege) project, a minivan called Arsenal, has been seen on the streets of Moscow.

The exact dimensions of the car have not yet been disclosed, however, judging by the photographs, it is larger than the Volkswagen Multivan or the Mercedes V-class.

The car is equipped with a 600-horsepower V8, a nine-speed "automatic" and four-wheel drive.

​According the publication Autoreview, the design of the car is similar to the sedan and limousine of the Kortezh project. The access to the rear of the passengers’ compartment can be opened using sliding doors.

​The Kortezh project involves the creation of three different types of cars: a limousine, sedan, and minivan on a single platform.

The cars are designed to be used by top state officials. The presidential limousine was showcased during the presidential inauguration, replacing the armored Mercedes S-Class and becoming the first Russian-made presidential limo to be used since 1995.

The cars will be made available for sale to the general public from the first quarter of 2019 under the brand Aurus.

Earlier it was reported that Russia could start producing motorcycles of the Kortezh project in 2019.

"We have not completed all the tests to launch serial production. We will not [be able to complete tests] this year, maybe, next year. We have already ordered a prototype; now we have a task to create a really innovative product in line with all the safety demands," CEO of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said Saturday.

The NAMI State Research Center, which is working on the "Unified Modular Platform," also known as the Kortezh, is aimed at creating the next generation of domestically made state cars. The cars are equipped with many life-saving, offensive and defensive measures, and are built to the Federal Protective Service's standards.