Register
14:35 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain May 22, 2018

    Meghan Markle's German Doppelganger Takes Internet by Storm (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS / Dominic Lipinski/Pool
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    German model Hanna Weig’s Instagram is becoming an Internet sensation due to her uncanny resemblance to the newly-appointed Duchess of Sussex.

    After her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, Meghan Markle is no longer active on her social media pages as the American actress has turned into royalty.

    But her long-time fans have recently been pleasantly surprised to find her lookalike.

    A post shared by @hannaweig on May 29, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

    German-born Instagram sensation Hanna Weig shares quite a resemblance to the former Suits actress.

    The model is no stranger to fame as she already has over 111,000 followers on Instagram. She is dating famous German actor Jörn Schlönvoigt and they had a child together last December.

    A post shared by @hannaweig on May 18, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

    A post shared by @hannaweig on May 15, 2018 at 11:35pm PDT

    Meghan’s doppelganger even has a similar style. She is often seen wearing a classic look, a plain white top with her brunette hair left loose in mild curls.

    A post shared by @hannaweig on May 12, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

    A post shared by @hannaweig on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

    Related:

    Media Speculate About Meghan Markle Seeking US Presidency Few Years Ago
    Meghan Markle's Nephew Blames Trump After Being Caught With Knife in UK - Report
    Twitter Users Suspect Meghan Markle Dropped the F-Word After Wedding
    Happily Ever After: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pronounced Husband and Wife
    Naomi Campbell Claims Princess Diana Would Have 'Loved' Meghan Markle
    Tags:
    fans, doppelganger, social media, royal family, Instagram, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse