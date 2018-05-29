Meghan Markle's German Doppelganger Takes Internet by Storm (PHOTOS)

German model Hanna Weig’s Instagram is becoming an Internet sensation due to her uncanny resemblance to the newly-appointed Duchess of Sussex.

After her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, Meghan Markle is no longer active on her social media pages as the American actress has turned into royalty.

But her long-time fans have recently been pleasantly surprised to find her lookalike.

German-born Instagram sensation Hanna Weig shares quite a resemblance to the former Suits actress.

The model is no stranger to fame as she already has over 111,000 followers on Instagram. She is dating famous German actor Jörn Schlönvoigt and they had a child together last December.

Meghan’s doppelganger even has a similar style. She is often seen wearing a classic look, a plain white top with her brunette hair left loose in mild curls.