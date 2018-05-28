Register
11:12 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    PU:REST beer

    'Pure and Naked': Swedish Brewery Makes 'Poop Beer' From Treated Sewage

    © Photo: Facebook / Nya Carnegiebryggeriet
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    "We couldn't resist the challenge," a brewery representative said when explaining their choice of ingredients. By the company's own admission, one of the goals of the new beverage is to raise awareness of water shortages across the globe.

    Pu:rest, Sweden's first beer brewed from purified sewage water, has made its debut. The revolutionary drink has been concocted by Stockholm-based brewery Nya Carnegiebryggeriet in collaboration with the Swedish Environment Institute (IVL).

    The unorthodox take on one of the world's favorite beverages is based on the hope of raising awareness about sustainable solutions to the most burning environmental problems. In a world threatened with water shortages, technologies for purifying wastewater to the level of normal tap water are imperative.

    The water used in the beer comes from Hammarby Sjöstadsverk, IVL's water cleansing venue, where it has been treated with a long chain of purification measures. After rigorous quality tests, the water was delivered to the brewery, where it saw the light of the day as a pilsner after four weeks.

    Chris Thurgeson of Nya Carnegiebryggeriet said the company couldn't resist the challenge when faced with a proposal from IVL. According to Thurgeson, it only felt natural to brew Pu:rest, which the company described as "organic and crystal clear pilsner" with a "pure and nude" style.

    "As an environmentally conscious actor in the food industry, we share the view that both producers and consumers must dare to think differently to carefully manage Earth's resources," Thurgeson said in a press-release.

    During the presentation, IVL researchers presented the purification technique and provided an overview of the water shortage problem in the global perspective. According to the creators of the "sewage beer" the idea is to shed prejudice, as many may be still skeptical over drinking purified wastewater, despite a technique in place to render this into a perfectly safe experience.

    "Ultimately, this is about striking a blow for sustainable water management and for the value of clean water," Staffan Filipsson of IVL's water management project said in a press release.

    According to Thurgeson, the company has already implements a number of climate-friendly solutions. For instance, malt residues are converted into biogas, the brewery exclusively uses "green" electricity, and all food waste is carefully sorted.

    READ MORE: Danes Brew 'Number One' Beer From Recycled Festival-Goers' Urine

    Starting from July, Pu:rest will be available in limited edition in Sweden's government-owned chain of liquor stores Systembolaget. Additionally, the "sewage beer" will be featured in an array of pubs and at selected festivals, such as A Taste of Stockholm.

    The advent of Pu:rest has triggered animated reactions among Swedish public, prompting witty reactions. While several media used the epithet "poop beer," users on the brewery's Facebook page claimed the beer to be "s*it-good" (which in Swedish is a bona fide expression of approval).

    Related:

    Danes Brew 'Number One' Beer From Recycled Festival-Goers' Urine
    Tags:
    Sewage, beer, water, environment, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse