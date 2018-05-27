Oops! Elon Musk Retweets Media Article Tied to Sex Cult

The famous entrepreneur has recently been at odds with the media due to negative coverage following accidents involving Tesla's driverless car and delays to the Model 3 project.

Elon Musk, who has recently been slamming the media for their coverage of Tesla's activities, praised an article published on TheKnifeMedia.com, which analyzed bias in media.

However it is not the article itself that raised eyebrows, but rather the website that it was published on. The Knife Media was previously known as The Knife of Aristotle, an outlet linked to the marketing company NXIVM, which is believed to be a front for the DOS sex cult, according to the Fortune online outlet.

The leader of the cult, Keith Raniere, was arrested in March and charged with sex-trafficking. According to case documents, the cult is based on a system of sexual blackmail and domination.

Musk later deleted his tweet with the endorsement, but published another, expressing regret that the article had better critical analysis then "non-cult media."

Musk's campaign against media criticism was prompted by coverage of Tesla's recent troubles with autopilot systems and delays to the production of Model 3. He even suggested that he would create a website to rank outlets by their credibility.