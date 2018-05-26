Sweet Photo Shoot: Artist Covers Models in Honey for a Unique Project (PHOTOS)

American artist Blake Little is known for being a celebrity portrait photographer, but recently he has started conducting experiments with human bodies and various mediums that give the effect of a “sculpture” to his work.

Photographer Blake Little from Los Angeles has created a series of unusual photographs in which models were covered head to toe in sticky-sweet honey, creating an illusion that people were almost amber-preserved.

Blake’s photography project is called “Preservation,” as any living organism which is covered with amber can remain unchanged for up to 230 million years.

A post shared by Blake (@blakelittlephoto) on Apr 18, 2015 at 9:17am PDT

Models of different ages and physiques took part in the project. Models ranged from babies to elderly people, from lean to overweight.

The images look frozen in place, evoking sensuality and drama. The models’ positions and limbs were appeared exaggerated by the sticky material covering them.

A post shared by Blake (@blakelittlephoto) on Apr 22, 2015 at 3:39am PDT

A post shared by Blake (@blakelittlephoto) on Apr 3, 2015 at 9:21am PDT

The main purpose of the photographer was to show how flexible and unique the curves of the human body can be, regardless of age, size or shape.

According to Blake, when the body is covered in honey, it changes beyond recognition, acquiring new visual qualities.

The photographer used up to two tons of honey for his photographs.