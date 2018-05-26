Brit Female MMA Fighter Gives 'Undefeated' Russian Opponent Her First Loss

Instagram-famous Russian MMA fighter Anastasia Yankova suffered her first loss to British opponent, former UFC fighter, Kate Jackson at Bellator 200 in London on Friday.

Judges unanimously scored the fight 30-26, 30-26 and 29-27 in favor of Jackson, who was relentless with her grappling offense against the formerly undefeated Russian fighter.

Yankova, who could previously boast five wins and zero losses under the Bellator MMA banner, returned to action after a year-long break, as her last bout at Bellator 176 took place in April 2017.

Публикация от anastasia_yankova 🐲🐉 (@anastasia_yankova) 24 Май 2018 в 4:16 PDT

England's Kate Jackson is giving NO space to Anatasia Yankova for the majority of this fight



unanimous decision or bust. looks like Yankova might lose her undefeated record after tonight..@MMATodayNews #Bellator200 pic.twitter.com/Oh8Qf7z11e — Esha Chanel (@eshaknowsmma_) 25 мая 2018 г.

Jackson seemed to have successfully rebounded from her defeat to former UFC title challenger Valerie Latoruneau at Bellator 191 last December, which became her only loss in the past eight bouts.