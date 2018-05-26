Register
13:48 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alien

    Zealous Ufologist Says Extraterrestrials are Sabotaging Nukes to Stop Apocalypse

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Yasir999 / Alien
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Conspiracy theorists have long suspected that the world’s governments are managing secret extraterrestrial projects, and last December’s report on the Pentagon’s black budget study of UFOs fanned the flames of conspiracy.

    A ufologist, who preferred to remain anonymous, took to the website Alien Revelations to claim that aliens are seeking to stop humans from using nuclear weapons, “because we simply cannot be trusted with such massive power.”

    READ MORE: Beware ‘Demonic' Aliens: UFO Probes in US, UK Hampered by Religious Fears

    The author recalled former US Air Force Lieutenant Bob Jacobs’ interview on the Larry King show a few years ago when he claimed that his superiors had warned him to remain silent about having seen a UFO at the Vandenberg Air Force Base.

    UFO
    CC0
    Pentagon Reportedly Admits UFO Encounter With US Navy
    His seniors, however, were not as excited about the alleged sighting of an unidentified flying object, saying “this didn’t happen,” but many ufologists say UFO encounters often occur around nuclear bases.

    According to another website, Collective-Evolution, a similar incident happened at the Malmstrom Air Force Base.

    “This occurred in March of 1967 at a base that was responsible for a large amount of nuclear weapons. Witnesses here saw a red, glowing UFO hovering just outside the front gate. After that happened, all of the nuclear missiles shut down, and went completely dead.”

    The ufologist said it wouldn’t be “surprising” if extraterrestrials were trying to prevent the apocalypse by creating obstacles for human nuclear experiments.

    “We observed the UFOs were very interested in the nuclear weapons manufacturing facilities. A couple of nuclear weapons that were sent out into space were destroyed by the extraterrestrials. At the very end of the 70s and early 80s, we attempted to put a nuclear weapon on the moon and explode it for scientific measurements. They destroyed the weapon before it got to the moon.”

    Despite all theories, NASA has always denied the existence of alien life.

    “The only life we know about is on Earth. NASA is always looking for life out there, and when we find it, we will tell you,” Paul Hertz, Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, stated last year.

    Related:

    Pentagon Reportedly Admits UFO Encounter With US Navy
    Beware ‘Demonic' Aliens: UFO Probes in US, UK Hampered by Religious Fears
    WATCH "War of Worlds UFO Landing" in England
    X-Flight: Dangerously Close UFO Encounter With Plane Caught on Video (WATCH)
    ‘It Was Staring at Me’: Strange, Twinkling UFO Hovers in English Sky
    Tags:
    UFOlogists, UFO, alien, Pentagon, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 19 - May 25
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse