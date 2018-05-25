British TV Host Leaves Fans in Meltdown With Boomerang Bum Moves (VIDEO)

It is at least the second time this week that the Scottish bombshell has sent her subscribers into frenzy.

SKY Sports News presenter Kirsty Gallacher has left her subscribers and fans in awe, posting a video in which she sips on a smoothie and wiggles her booty wearing a tight-fitting greenish dress.

The Instagram post, captioned "Keeping it healthy in the studio today," was made using the Boomerang app and has racked up over 115,000 views.

The 42-year-old brunette is not new to grabbing the spotlight; earlier this week, she caused a stir among her fans as she performed a saucy dance during a camera break.

Kirsty Gallacher has long drawn applause for her healthy habits.



