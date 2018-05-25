British TV Host Leaves Fans in Meltdown With Boomerang Bum Moves (VIDEO)

SKY Sports News presenter Kirsty Gallacher has left her subscribers and fans in awe, posting a video in which she sips on a smoothie and wiggles her booty wearing a tight-fitting greenish dress.
The Instagram post, captioned "Keeping it healthy in the studio today," was made using the Boomerang app and has racked up over 115,000 views.
The 42-year-old brunette is not new to grabbing the spotlight; earlier this week, she caused a stir among her fans as she performed a saucy dance during a camera break.
Kirsty Gallacher has long drawn applause for her healthy habits.
All comments
Show new comments (0)