Who is Mr. Macron? Russians Share Impressions of French President (VIDEO)

A Sputnik correspondent has taken to the streets of the Russian capital to gauge the impressions of ordinary Muscovites regarding the French president's whirlwind trip to Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin.

Sputnik's questions ranged from simple ones, such as "What's the French president's name?" to the political, like "Why did Macron come to Russia?", to the philosophical, like "Can a French person understand Russian culture?"

A few foibles (including getting the French president's name wrong) aside, Sputnik's interviewees seemed to have a generally level-headed attitude regarding Macron's visit, as well as the prospects of coming to an agreement on various issues. One common theme among the respondents seemed to concern the tendency of European countries to "submit" to the United States.