19:34 GMT +324 May 2018
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ride in an Ascot Landau carriage at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018

    Prince Harry's Wedding Reportedly Took Bite Out of PornHub Traffic

    Many internet users reportedly deemed the recent high-profile royal wedding in England more interesting than pornography, dealing a blow to the world’s largest porn site.

    The wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that was held at Westminster Abbey on May 19th allegedly triggered a 10 percent decrease in PornHub’s worldwide traffic, according to the website’s own statisticians.

    According to PornHub, the biggest drop in traffic (23 percent) was detected in France, as compared to a 21 percent decrease in the United Kingdom.

    Swedish and Slovenian traffic turned out to be the least affected by the wedding, displaying only an 8 percent decrease, respectively.

    The website operators also discovered that the number of PornHub searches for Meghan Markle “increased steadily in the days before and after the wedding” up by 2,812 percent on May 21, although only three quarters of users managed to spell her name correctly.

