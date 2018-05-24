Chilling Reptiles: Twitter Shares Pics of Having Good Time With Pet Dragons

Netizens have filled the social media platform with their ideas how to spend quality time with their reptile buddies after one lizard owner, under the nickname @danisnobunk, shared an image of her cozy girls’ night.

Eastern bearded dragon or bearded lizard, Petey has become a social media sensation after her owner Izzy from the US posted pictures of their girl’s party with cookie dough and eclairs on Twitter.

girls night with my bff pic.twitter.com/6O48npEVRG — izzy (@danisnobunk) 18 мая 2018 г.

petey and I are stressed because of packing so it’s girls night round 2: mini eclairs and petey gets to lay on her favorite heating pad pic.twitter.com/Eb5NAI7TLh — izzy (@danisnobunk) 19 мая 2018 г.

​Izzy has also shared more compromising shots of Petey.

I think my lizard may have murdered someone pic.twitter.com/p6V7O6Ay2Q — izzy (@danisnobunk) 5 марта 2018 г.

​However, this dark side of the lizard didn’t scare users away, with the initial message soon going viral with nearly 27,000 re-tweets and more than 100,000 likes, and eventually inspired other users to share precious moments with their scaly friends. As it turns out, the reptiles are up to lots of fun and are no strangers to their humans’ favorite ways to relax and spend free time.

Among others, there are movie streaming services…

netflix and chill with ma girl pic.twitter.com/U0VRGgcPFp — jshap (@jess_elyse_) 20 мая 2018 г.

​…hanging out with other species…

​Best friends pic.twitter.com/K48YY40PiW

​…riding robo-cleaners…

They see me rollin’, they hatin’ ft. my Pebbles pic.twitter.com/Pbe4hqWLZQ — ❁Hailey❁ (@haileyk_xx) 20 мая 2018 г.

​…computer games, obviously.

Boys night with my boy Milton pic.twitter.com/Dsbi0ZkdPS — J (@Im_Just_Jon) 20 мая 2018 г.

​Some preferred smooth moves…

​…or suited up for a date.

Date night with my man💙 pic.twitter.com/wWmU1MKFEU — Abby Jeske 🦎 (@AbbyJeske) 20 мая 2018 г.

​And of course, a bath as a perfect ending for a busy day.

Treating ourselves to a relaxing night in too pic.twitter.com/zeBgM8owCn — Jan (@WckdJanMan) 18 мая 2018 г.

​Others didn’t appreciate the buzz around lizards, including Petey and her owner in particular, as later the girl complained about death threats