Yulia Skripal, who was allegedly poisoned with nerve agent Novichok in UK's Salisbury in early March, has had her first media appearance.

After her interview with Reuters, in which she expressed her gratitude to all those who assisted and supported her as well as detailed her treatment in Salisbury hospital, social media started sharing her fresh pictures. Some users, although expressing their delight about Yulia now being a picture of health, couldn’t help noticing a scar on her neck. They wondered whether it is the nerve agent that prompted a surprising surgery:

Yulia Skripal finally gives an interview to Reuters (in essence echoing the written statement from April):https://t.co/keGzsRyq7b



I always suspected Novichok to be a very special nerve agent: apparently prompting surgery at or below the larynx!?!

Any medical explanation?

One Twitterian even took note of Reuters dropping out of the original article its earlier reference to the mark on Yulia’s neck:

Note in her ‘interview’ that Yulia #Skripal doesn’t answer any questions, and that @Reuters has now deleted from the original article its earlier reference to a scar on her neck (NB possibly from her hospital treatment), but which is still visible in photohttps://t.co/5ylSaRNmSL pic.twitter.com/xcbZVlvpF4 — Charles Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeC) 23 мая 2018 г.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked supposedly with a toxic substance and found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. London claims that Russia is behind the poisoning of Skripals with A234 substance, while Moscow vehemently denies it, with the Kremlin billing Britain's hostile move a provocation that was orchestrated in order to spark a Russophobic sentiment around the world.

Britain, which expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the country following the attack, has provided no tangible proof whatsoever to justify its accusations.



