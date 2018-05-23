WATCH: Philadelphia Man Attacks Car, Passenger With Sledgehammer in Parking Lot

Surveillance footage belonging to a local business in Philadelphia captured the moment an unidentified man in a red pickup truck smashed the window of a grey SUV with a sledgehammer before attacking a passenger who tried to get away on foot.

According to Philly's NBC 10 station, the footage was recorded on Tuesday and took place in the parking lot of a business that has yet to be identified.

​The recording shows the SUV pull into the parking lot with the red pickup truck right on its tail. Seconds later, a man sporting a neon yellow shirt hops out of the truck with a sledgehammer and proceeds to attack the driver's side of the SUV, smashing the driver's side window as the car tries to drive away. Though the driver manages to finally get around the truck, the front passenger door swings open and a white-haired man jumps out.

It's unclear why the passenger opts to escape the carnage on foot, and he doesn't get away from the scene without injury. After the driver of the SUV stops his car at the entrance of the parking lot, the passenger is seen limping toward the waiting vehicle alongside the attacker, who suddenly drives a hammer blow into the man's back.

But that doesn't keep the passenger on the ground, people. Going into flight or fight mode, the passenger hightails it back to the SUV. The two later drive off as the attacker strolls back to his pickup truck.

A witness who spoke to NBC 10 under the condition of anonymity told the station that he'd heard the attacker yell, "you're cheating with my girlfriend." It's unclear if the statement was directed at the passenger or driver of the SUV.

Another tidbit offered by the witness indicated that after the attacker returned to his car, he took part in another game of chase with the SUV. However, footage of said chase hasn't surfaced.

At the moment, local police are calling on those involved in the altercation to come forward and speak with officials. Those who recognize either parties involved should also contact police.

In related hammer news, an Iowa man was placed behind bars on Tuesday after he decided to chase his neighbor with a sledgehammer following an argument regarding property lines. The man, identified as 26-year-old Ryan Pastorik, has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, local station WHO TV reported.

Tuesday was not a good day for sledgehammers.