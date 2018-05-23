Register
23:07 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Philadelphia man attacks car and passenger with sledgehammer

    WATCH: Philadelphia Man Attacks Car, Passenger With Sledgehammer in Parking Lot

    © Screenshot/ Daniel Kalemasi
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    So much for “u can’t touch this.”

    Surveillance footage belonging to a local business in Philadelphia captured the moment an unidentified man in a red pickup truck smashed the window of a grey SUV with a sledgehammer before attacking a passenger who tried to get away on foot.

    According to Philly's NBC 10 station, the footage was recorded on Tuesday and took place in the parking lot of a business that has yet to be identified.

    ​The recording shows the SUV pull into the parking lot with the red pickup truck right on its tail. Seconds later, a man sporting a neon yellow shirt hops out of the truck with a sledgehammer and proceeds to attack the driver's side of the SUV, smashing the driver's side window as the car tries to drive away. Though the driver manages to finally get around the truck, the front passenger door swings open and a white-haired man jumps out.

    It's unclear why the passenger opts to escape the carnage on foot, and he doesn't get away from the scene without injury. After the driver of the SUV stops his car at the entrance of the parking lot, the passenger is seen limping toward the waiting vehicle alongside the attacker, who suddenly drives a hammer blow into the man's back.

    Trump Star Vandalized
    © AP Photo / Richard Vogel
    Crushed: Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Smashed With Sledgehammer (VIDEO)

    But that doesn't keep the passenger on the ground, people. Going into flight or fight mode, the passenger hightails it back to the SUV. The two later drive off as the attacker strolls back to his pickup truck.

    A witness who spoke to NBC 10 under the condition of anonymity told the station that he'd heard the attacker yell, "you're cheating with my girlfriend." It's unclear if the statement was directed at the passenger or driver of the SUV.

    Another tidbit offered by the witness indicated that after the attacker returned to his car, he took part in another game of chase with the SUV. However, footage of said chase hasn't surfaced.

    At the moment, local police are calling on those involved in the altercation to come forward and speak with officials. Those who recognize either parties involved should also contact police.

    In related hammer news, an Iowa man was placed behind bars on Tuesday after he decided to chase his neighbor with a sledgehammer following an argument regarding property lines. The man, identified as 26-year-old Ryan Pastorik, has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, local station WHO TV reported.

    Tuesday was not a good day for sledgehammers.

    Related:

    Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Explodes in Philadelphia, Passengers Injured
    WATCH Blast Reportedly Hits Philadelphia After Super Bowl Match Amid Fan Riots
    Pornhub Offering Philadelphia Lube to Grease Street Poles for Super Bowl
    Bird Down! Drunk Philadelphia Eagles Fan Flies Into Pole, Train
    At Least 8 Injured in Philadelphia Car Ramming Incident
    Tags:
    attack, Sledgehammer, Philadelphia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse