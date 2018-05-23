Are You Shi*ting Me? Daily Beast's Exclusive Story Under 'Stinking' Section Name

Web developers or online editors of the US news portal The Daily Beat might want to think about getting their, well, act together, unless placing an online article under the tab that spells a rather unpleasant word in Russian is the new way of promoting news content.

For reason, yet to be determined, when the American news portal posted a story on the US government unable to get rid of the Kaspersky lab software off its networks on May 23, it was published under a bizarrely named section of the website.

The title of the website tab literally means "sh*t" in Russian language. Strangely enough, the word is also spelled in Russian.

© Photo Strange section name appears on the website of The Daily Beast

One may never know how it got there or why, for that matter, the Daily Beast's exclusive article was attached to the unappealing title.

Until the portal's editors notice the oddity and sh*t hits the fan, readers will be left to wonder what's behind the curious incident.