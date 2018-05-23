Bootylicious Fad: Women Join 'Toblerone Tunnel' Flash Mob to Show Off Bottoms

In the run-up to bikini season, female Twitter users have enthusiastically embarked on a new flash mob to show off what is now referred to as "Toblerone tunnel," which is essentially "a thigh gap."

Girls have mimicked top models and movie stars by taking to social media to share pictures of their rear; and one thing is clear: one doesn’t have to be skinny to flaunt an impressive booty gap, it works perfectly well with body curves as well.

Публикация от Erin (@tobleronetunnels) 22 Май 2018 в 5:39 PDT

While the flash mob is named after a popular triangular-shaped chocolate bar, a distinct "thigh gap" can hardly be a result of binge eating sweets, but can more likely be attributed to regular workouts and healthy eating habits, users remarked.

