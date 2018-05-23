Bootylicious Fad: Women Join 'Toblerone Tunnel' Flash Mob to Show Off Bottoms

Girls have mimicked top models and movie stars by taking to social media to share pictures of their rear; and one thing is clear: one doesn’t have to be skinny to flaunt an impressive booty gap, it works perfectly well with body curves as well.
While the flash mob is named after a popular triangular-shaped chocolate bar, a distinct "thigh gap" can hardly be a result of binge eating sweets, but can more likely be attributed to regular workouts and healthy eating habits, users remarked.
READ MORE: Hip-Hop Singer Posts Nude Pics, Whines About 'Living in Post Nipple World'
All comments
Show new comments (0)