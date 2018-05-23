Kardashian's Appeal: Biggest Sex Doll Store in Europe to Open in Netherlands

As more and more people become curious about the appeal of sex dolls, a new huge store dealing in this particular kind of merchandise is about to open in the Netherlands.

A new soon-to-open sex doll store in Rotterdam is expected to become the biggest of its kind in Europe, The Daily Star reports.

The shop’s customers will be able to choose from a wide variety of sex dolls of all different shapes and sizes whose skin, as the establishment’s proprietress Linda van Daal boasted, is indistinguishable from the skin of a real woman.

"The doll has a soft skin made of silicone and looks like real skin. The material is also safe, no bacteria or fungi can end up in it," she said.

According to the newspaper, van Daal also claimed that the most popular sex doll types in her store are those with big breasts and thick derrieres like that of Kim Kardashian’s.

The dolls’ prices range from about 1,500 to 2,000 euros.

As van Daal explained, her merchandise can help lonely people who are too shy to visit a prostitute.

"You think it's only for people with a fetish, but there are also many men who do not dare to take the step to go to a prostitute, in which case a doll is a safe option. Then they do not have to be alone on the couch," she said.