'Absurd' Facebook CEO Quiz by EU Amid 'Zuckerberg's Best Client' Farage Boast

Addressing Mr. Zuckerberg, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage said:
"Mr. Zuckerberg, I am the largest user of Facebook in all the European Union institutions in terms of followers, in terms of engagement, so I'm your best client here in the room. I have no idea of the value of that but I am pleased to see you as I hope you are pleased to see me."
He then told the Facebook CEO that it was his creation that made "Brexit or Trump or the Italian elections" possible.
#Zuckerberg sets out Facebook's relationship with EU. pic.twitter.com/jMEn8Htx8n— Berlaymonster (@Berlaymonster) May 22, 2018
Mark Zuckenberg and myself after the EP hearing. pic.twitter.com/7zeCrE1lPW— Cecilia Wikström(L) (@CeciliaWikstrom) May 22, 2018
*LOL* Now this is getting even more absurd… #Zuckerberg https://t.co/iuQIBfLi8e— Max Schrems (@maxschrems) May 22, 2018
My message to Mark Zuckerberg today:— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 22, 2018
Stop telling us Facebook is a “platform for all ideas”. The evidence shows your algorithms censor conservative opinions. pic.twitter.com/HWLabaDcP9
Mark Zuckerberg's face as Nigel Farage praises the social network for enabling Brexit, Trump, and the Italian election results. pic.twitter.com/u3hHxgetTD— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 22, 2018
To be fair to #Zuckerberg, if I had to share a 10 mile radius with Nigel Farage — that's exactly how I'd look. pic.twitter.com/VqD3zOAOP8— Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) May 22, 2018
#Zuckerberg didn't have time to answer questions but to take photos with members of the European Parliament. pic.twitter.com/pHUamTr30X— 0xdiogenes (@0xdiogenes) May 22, 2018
Questioning Zuckerberg at 6, pool party at 9. Someone, please, tell him to button up his shirt.. #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/GfoE1ccs20— Jonas W Himpens (@Himpns) May 22, 2018
Let's summarize the #Zuckerberg hearing.— Guillaume Champeau (@gchampeau) May 22, 2018
Introduction: "Thank you Mr Zuckerberg for being here, it shows respect to the European parliament".
Conclusion: "You didn't not answer the questions!"
That moment when @Nigel_Farage applauds you for making #Brexit, #Trump, and the #ItalianElections possible. 👏🙄#Zuckerberg #EPZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/zStKIfC76T— Evan Lamos (@evanlamos) May 23, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)