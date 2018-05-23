'Absurd' Facebook CEO Quiz by EU Amid 'Zuckerberg's Best Client' Farage Boast

Reactions to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's grilling by the European lawmakers highlighted a variety of emotions on social media. Comments online addressed the inaptitude of the Q&A session, strange behavior of some Members of the European Parliament and the awkwardness of the Zuckerberg-Farage encounter.

Addressing Mr. Zuckerberg, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage said:

"Mr. Zuckerberg, I am the largest user of Facebook in all the European Union institutions in terms of followers, in terms of engagement, so I'm your best client here in the room. I have no idea of the value of that but I am pleased to see you as I hope you are pleased to see me."

He then told the Facebook CEO that it was his creation that made "Brexit or Trump or the Italian elections" possible.

Mark Zuckenberg and myself after the EP hearing. pic.twitter.com/7zeCrE1lPW — Cecilia Wikström(L) (@CeciliaWikstrom) May 22, 2018​

*LOL* Now this is getting even more absurd… #Zuckerberg https://t.co/iuQIBfLi8e — Max Schrems (@maxschrems) May 22, 2018​

My message to Mark Zuckerberg today:



Stop telling us Facebook is a “platform for all ideas”. The evidence shows your algorithms censor conservative opinions. pic.twitter.com/HWLabaDcP9 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 22, 2018​

Mark Zuckerberg's face as Nigel Farage praises the social network for enabling Brexit, Trump, and the Italian election results. pic.twitter.com/u3hHxgetTD — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 22, 2018​

To be fair to #Zuckerberg, if I had to share a 10 mile radius with Nigel Farage — that's exactly how I'd look. pic.twitter.com/VqD3zOAOP8 — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) May 22, 2018​

#Zuckerberg didn't have time to answer questions but to take photos with members of the European Parliament. pic.twitter.com/pHUamTr30X — 0xdiogenes (@0xdiogenes) May 22, 2018​

Questioning Zuckerberg at 6, pool party at 9. Someone, please, tell him to button up his shirt.. #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/GfoE1ccs20 — Jonas W Himpens (@Himpns) May 22, 2018​