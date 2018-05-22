Register
22:21 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Software developer Palantir Technologies' headquarters in downtown Palo Alto, California

    Silicon Valley’s Pastor Slams 'Elitist S**t Den of Hate' and Liberals, Resigns

    Google Maps
    Viral
    Get short URL
    121

    Gregory Stevens, a queer minister from Palo Alto, which is home to numerous tech giants, has raged against the “hypocrisy“ of the locals on social media, but has had to deal with a backlash from the residents, who have described his tweets as “distasteful and hateful.”

    Gregory Stevens, a reverend from Palo Alto, a Californian stronghold of high-tech companies, has resigned following a public uproar around his tweets, in which he lambasted the local community for its hypocritical stance on inequality and poverty.

    The pastor from the LGBT-inclusive First Baptist Church of Palo Alto on his private account, now deleted, named the city "an elitist sh** den of hate" and "disgusting." He also targeted its dealings with "social justice," which he described as a "f****** joke," as well as the elderly locals.

    “In our church council meeting the old people always fall asleep. Always. ALWAYS. FALL ASLEEP,” Stevens wrote, adding, “old people in a church council meeting = repeat everything times,” he posted.

    The tweets were brought up by one of the residents, who gathered the minister's numerous tweets in a document and sent it to the city ahead of Palo Alto’s council hearing in which the pastor’s congregation disputed the possibility of leasing the church to tenants as a community center. Incidentally it's located in one of the richest area in the city, where houses are worth from $5 to $15 million.

    READ More:  Tech Goes Nuts: Silicon Valley Wag Registers 1st AI Church

    Palo Alto Mayor Liz Kniss called the tweets distasteful, saying, "They were hateful and they should not be reflective of our community," as reported by ABC.

    Later in one of his emails, cited by the local outlet SF Gate, Stevens said that he had stepped down to "help minimize the negativity focused on the good community work being done at the First Baptist Church of Palo Alto."

    Although he acknowledged that he did it in an unprofessional and hurtful way, he refused to give up his stance on the community, saying  “I believe Palo Alto is a ghetto of wealth, power, and elitist liberalism by proxy, meaning that many community members claim to want to fight for social justice issues, but that desire doesn't translate into action."

    Related:

    VW Partners With Silicon Valley Company to Create Unmanned Cars by 2021
    State Censorship? Silicon Valley Giants Playing Own Game With Trump, Israel
    Tech Goes Nuts: Silicon Valley Wag Registers 1st AI Church
    Silicon Valley’s Dangerous Political Shift
    Facebookville? Social Media Giant Is Building a Private Town in Silicon Valley
    G20 Protests Erupt; "#WTF" Silicon Valley Democrats
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, pseudo-liberalism, row, uproar, Palo Alto, Silicon Valley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Президент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер ФРГ Ангела Меркель во время встречи в Сочи
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse