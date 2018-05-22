US Brothel Offers Adult-Rated Incentive for Stanley Cup Winners

A Nevada-based adult entertainment venue has put up a sex reward for the state’s hockey team in a bid to help motivate it to win the ongoing NHL tournament.

Sheri’s Ranch, a legal brothel located near Las Vegas, is offering to throw a massive victory party for the state’s hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights, if the latter manages to win the NHL’s Stanley Cup this year, according to the Daily Star.

The brothel’s madam explained that during the celebration the Golden Knights players would be able to enjoy the full VIP guest experience in the company of over two dozen gorgeous women, free of charge.

"Our girls are great motivators and they love the team. They’re doing what they can to sweeten the pot and encourage the Golden Knights to win," the madam said. "If the Golden Knights win, we all win."