Register
13:07 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Imam Ben Mahmoud Rahman (back-C) speaks during Friday prayers at Stockholm's largest mosque (photo used for illustreation purpose)

    Swedish Journalist Probed for 'Hate Speech' Over Sharia-Mocking Cartoons

    © AFP 2018 / ANDERS WIKLUND / SCANPIX SWEDEN
    Viral
    Get short URL
    116

    The former editor-in-chief for the Sweden Democrats magazine Samtiden ("Our age") has been interrogated by the authorities after being reported to the police by the Net Hate Examiner group. The reason is two satirical drawings about Islamism he published on Facebook.

    After publishing a picture including two fictional book covers, journalist and pundit Jan Sjunnesson has been called into police interview for "incitement of hatred." Sjunnesson himself sees this as an attempt to discredit him.

    The picture that landed Sjunnesson in hot water was published in connection with the Gothenburg Book Fair in September 2017, which featured two divisive books that led to a hot debate: "Grandmother is no Ghost" and "Grandfather Has Four Wives." The two books were published in collaboration with the society, Somali Nordic Culture and enlightened preschoolers about other cultures' ways such as polygamy and full face veils.

    To this, Sjunnesson responded with a picture of two imaginary book titles. One of them is called "Mustafa wants to come along" and features children picking up stones to hurl at a girl. The other one is called "With Grandpa at Work" and shows two men torturing a third one with a whip.

    Sjunnesson recorded the police interrogation which happened on May 15 and went on to publish it in full. During the hearing, Sjunnesson admitted having posted the image, but denied committing any crime.

    "I didn't mean any disrespect," Sjunnesson said during the interrogation, pointing out that the images were meant as satirical.

    According to Sjunnesson, he was reported to the police by the taxpayer-funded Näthatsgranskaren (Net Hate Examiner) group, which is on the lookout for online posts containing hate speech. The group presents itself as independent, yet received a total of SEK 600,000 ($74,000) in state aid via the Swedish Agency for Youth and Society (MUCF) in 2017.

    "Note that I did not draw the fictional covers and that my comment does not concern religion or ethnicity," Sjunnesson subsequently commented on his blog.

    READ MORE: 'Common Doodle'? 'Jihad' Graffiti on Swedish Church Sparks Social Media Storm

    Fellow journalist and writer Katerina Janouch urged the public to share these "insulting" pictures to "give these Net Hate Terrorists a pain in the neck" and support Jan Sjunnesson. "Please RT. Let's commit felony together," Janouch tweeted.

    ​Despite the images potentially being ruled criminal, they were shared by Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson as a token of solidarity and in support of freedom of expression.

    "Sweden is a democracy, and in a democracy satire is allowed. This picture is just satire about how foreign, medieval phenomena get normalized in 21st century Sweden. This cannot be illegal. It must not become illegal, as it would mean that the decline has already gone very far," Åkesson wrote on Facebook, urging all "friends of Sweden" to do likewise.

    Jan Sjunnesson has a master's degree in pedagogy from Uppsala University and is the author of several books on philosophy, learning and sociology. He has been active as a freelance journalist since the early 1980s.

    READ MORE: Sweden Retracts 'Utterly Crazy' Child Marriage Brochure After Public Uproar

    Related:

    Muslim Teacher Refusing to Shake Hands With Dad Sparks Controversy in Sweden
    Swedish 'Thought Police' Brings Elderly Ladies to Justice for 'Hate Speech'
    'Common Doodle'? 'Jihad' Graffiti on Swedish Church Sparks Social Media Storm
    New Swedish Books Enlighten Preschoolers About Islamic Clothing, Polygamy
    Sweden Retracts 'Utterly Crazy' Child Marriage Brochure After Public Uproar
    Tags:
    Sharia law, Islam, Sweden Democrats party, Jan Sjunnesson, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Russian Trace
    If You Can't Beat 'Em - Join 'Em
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse