Twitter on Fire as Beyonce Buys Her Very Own Church

The American pop star has just purchased a large stone church in New Orleans where her fans can come to get a spiritual experience.

According to TMZ, "Queen Bey's the new owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft house of God in The Big Easy. The New Orleans church which is more than 100 years old was listed at $850,000…but it’s unclear if she got a divine discount.”

The publication went on to say that it’s unclear what Beyonce is going to do with her latest purchase. It could be an investment, or maybe she wanted the land, or maybe she plans to turn the space into a museum.

The church has apparently been out of use for some time and is located near her sister Solange’s residence.

​A few weeks back, a church in San Francisco held a worship service themed all around Beyoncé. Grace Cathedral hosted a "Beyoncé Mass" as a part of its weekly worship series and the service opened with the choir’s performance of Survivor by Destiny’s Child.