Gay Man Claims Pope Francis Told Him 'God Loves You' Leaving Twitter Puzzled

Pope Francis expressed his love and support to a gay man who was sexually abused as a child by Chilean priest.

According to a report by The Guardian, Pope Francis told Juan Carlos Cruz, who spoke with the pope privately that, “That you are gay does not matter. God made you like this and loves you like this and I don’t care. The pope loves you like this. You have to be happy with who you are.”

Many people have noted that pope’s statements seem like very progressive step towards accepting LGBT people who are often accused of choosing their sexual orientation or that God hates them.

​The Vatican has not yet confirmed the statement from Pope Francis.

Juan Carlos Cruz suffered abuse at the hands of one of Chile’s most notorious paedophiles, Fernando Karadima.

Now 87, Karadima was found guilty of abuse by the Vatican in 2011.