German Broadcaster Under Fire Over 'Racist' Coverage of Royal Wedding

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony at Windsor Castle, the royal wedding has become a huge TV event. But not everything went smoothly, as ZDF, a major German broadcaster that covered the event, has been accused of racism and controversial remarks.

German ZDF broadcaster's commentators came under fire for allegedly making "racist" and "sexist" comments during the coverage of the royal wedding.

The journalists have been slammed for consistently describing Meghan Markle and the guests on her side as "exotic," making numerous comments on her fascinating "black hair" and using the word "African-American" on every other occasion.

One Twitter user was so annoyed that he even suggested a drinking game — take a shot of an alcoholic drink every time "African-American background" is said.

Others were also deeply dissatisfied with what they believed was questionable coverage.

Liebes @zdf, es NERVT gewaltig, dass Meghan's Abstammung für die Berichterstatter DAS Thema ist. Wenn Meghan Weiß wäre, worüber würden die sich aushecheln? Behandelt sie bitte doch gleichwertig. #RoyalWedding — Julia Probst (@EinAugenschmaus) 19 мая 2018 г.

"Dear @zdf, it is tremendous annoying that Meghan's lineage is THE subject for the reporters. If Meghan was white, what would they snicker about? Please treat them equally. #RoyalWedding," another Internet user wrote.

"Schwarz und Weiß. Diese Hochzeit vereinigt zwei Welten."



Können Mal bitte alle Menschen der Generationen wegsterben, die das noch betonen müssen?



Es ist so grausam, wie man das im ARD/ZDF extra betonen muss… — Maith (@Maith) 19 мая 2018 г.

"‘Black and white, this wedding unites the two worlds.' Can you please kill all the people who still have to emphasize that? […] It's cruel how one has to focus on that on the ARD / ZDF"

Liebes #ZDF, habt Ihr Eure beste AfD-Delegation zur #RoyalWedding Berichterstattung geschickt?! Mit dem Zweiten sieht man weißer? So viel rassistische Parolen habe ich seit dem NPD-Parteitage nicht mehr gehört. — Jolina Randish (@JoKnowsBetter) 19 мая 2018 г.

Dear #ZDF, did you send your best AfD delegation to #RoyalWedding coverage?! I have not heard so many racist remarks since the NPD party sessions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were pronounced husband and wife at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. The ceremony was broadcast live around the world and gathered millions of people in front of TV sets.