20 May 2018
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the opening of Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, U.S

    Who's Melanie? Trump Misspells First Lady's Name, Twitter Blows Up

    US President Donald Trump took to social media on Saturday to share his feelings about his wife Melania Trump upon her return to the White House. However, misspelling the First Lady's name set Twitter on fire.

    "Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!" Trump tweeted after First Lady Melania Trump returned home from the hospital. The US president rushed to delete his tweet and correct his error, but the initial oversight went viral immediately with #melanie hashtag.

    Trump has been heavily criticized via social media for not paying enough attention to or showing enough love and respect to his wife.

    ​Several Twitter users whose names are the same as the First Lady's shared their amusement about their name trending.

    But many just wondered who Melanie really is.

    ​This is not the first time the US President has caused a social media stir with spelling mistakes. In the previous year on the same month Trump posted a tweet using the word "covfefe." The incomprehensible tweet hung out on Trump's page for hours and has now been immortalized as an internet meme.

     

    Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States
