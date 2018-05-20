Who's Melanie? Trump Misspells First Lady's Name, Twitter Blows Up

US President Donald Trump took to social media on Saturday to share his feelings about his wife Melania Trump upon her return to the White House. However, misspelling the First Lady's name set Twitter on fire.

"Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!" Trump tweeted after First Lady Melania Trump returned home from the hospital. The US president rushed to delete his tweet and correct his error, but the initial oversight went viral immediately with #melanie hashtag.

Thoughts and prayers for Melanie! pic.twitter.com/dTBbMvPJ4P — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) May 19, 2018

Trump has been heavily criticized via social media for not paying enough attention to or showing enough love and respect to his wife.

"Welcome back Melanie!" pic.twitter.com/hq9v84WoG2 — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) May 19, 2018

​

People are wondering how Trump could misspell his own wife’s name, calling her Melanie, in a Welcome Home tweet… I too was wondering that but, I think it probably has to do with the fact that he doesn’t love her… — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) May 19, 2018

​

When u type a word into ur phone enough, it learns the correct spelling.



My wifes name is Leigh. Thats not a word my phone knew. After 3 times typing it, it learned.

Hell, my phone knows Melania by now. Then again, I prolly spend just as much time w @FLOTUS as #trump.

#Melanie pic.twitter.com/bFIb2FAlk5 — Mike Wickett (@mikewickett) May 19, 2018

​Several Twitter users whose names are the same as the First Lady's shared their amusement about their name trending.

You know…. I've worried about one day seeing my name trending on Twitter. I'm glad that today when it finally happened, it's because I wasn't the one who did something stupid. #Melanie pic.twitter.com/gQTaQJOMzx — Melanie (@MissusMelnee) May 19, 2018

​

It always worries me when I see my name trending in Twitter. It's like, "Oh, crap, who did I piss off this time?" #Melanie — Melanie Fletcher 😎 (@melaniemf) May 19, 2018

But many just wondered who Melanie really is.

“Melania’s cat Melanie is also home from the hospital and that’s who he was referring to…” pic.twitter.com/j36L9s85eb — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) May 19, 2018

​

#Melanie must be the stunt double. If she is in the White House where is Melania??? — E Dubb (@erica_alexis) May 19, 2018

​This is not the first time the US President has caused a social media stir with spelling mistakes. In the previous year on the same month Trump posted a tweet using the word "covfefe." The incomprehensible tweet hung out on Trump's page for hours and has now been immortalized as an internet meme.