Top-18 Vehicles Driven by Russian President Vladimir Putin (PHOTOS)

On May 15 during the opening ceremony of the Crimean Bridge that links the mainland and the peninsula over the Kerch Strait, Vladimir Putin drove across the bridge in a KamAZ at the head of the truck column. The opening of the bridge has become one of the most notable events of the week.

The pictures of Putin driving a huge car went viral. Sputnik presents the vehicles that have been driven by the Russian President.

May 15, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a KamAZ as a column of construction machinery drives across the Crimean Bridge highway section during the bridge opening ceremony.

March 16, 2005. Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a KamAZ several hundred meters at the Dmitrovsky training ground.

August 29, 2011. Vladimir Putin during the 16th motorcycle festival held by the “Night Wolves’” youth organization.

November 7, 2010. Vladimir Putin drives a Formula-1 race car in the Leningrad Region: “for several hours he’s been driving the race car through the track, reaching a speed of 240 km/h”.

October 22, 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin driving a new AvtoVAZ Lada Vesta during the plenary session of the 12th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.

August 27, 2010. Vladimir Putin drives a Lada Kalina through the new Chita-Khabarovsk highway.

August 19, 2005. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana tunnel opening ceremony driving a 1956 GAZ-21 “Volga”

May 16, 2009. Vladimir Putin reveals his “Niva” off-road car to reporters at the "Riviera-6" state residence in Sochi.

August 15, 2007. Russian President Vladimir Putin in the area of the western Sayans spurs (the Republic of Tuva).

January 3, 2010. Vladimir Putin skidoo driving at the “Krasnaya Polyana” ski resort.

October 25, 2011. Vladimir Putin in the cabin of a harvester-thresher while reviewing the corn harvesting process at the “Rodina” farm in the Shpakovsky region.

September 5, 2012. Vladimir Putin takes part in a scientific experiment as part of the “Flight of Hope” project to protect the endangered, white Siberian Crane. The project’s aim is to lead the birds on their migration route. Flying a trike, which the birds take for their leader, Vladimir Putin made three flights – a test flight and then two flights with the birds.

August 17, 2005. Russian President Vladimir Putin in the cabin of the “Pavel Taran” TU-160 strategic bomber which he flew to the strategic long-range aviation and Northern Fleet training area.

August 10, 2010. Head of the Russian Government Vladimir Putin takes part in extinguishing the Ryazan region forest fires driving a Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft.

March 1, 2000. Vladimir Putin in the cabin of an SU-27 fighter-interceptor after a Krasnodar-Chechnya flight to award Russian paratroopers.

August 1, 2009. Vladimir Putin in the “Mir” deep-submergence vehicle before a dive in Lake Baikal.

2003. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-hour white-water rafting down the Charysh River during his short Altay region holiday.

Vladimir Putin in a motor boat in the Republic of Tuva.