    August 27, 2010. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will drive along the Chita-Khabarovsk highway in a Lada Kalina

    Top-18 Vehicles Driven by Russian President Vladimir Putin (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    0 120

    On May 15 during the opening ceremony of the Crimean Bridge that links the mainland and the peninsula over the Kerch Strait, Vladimir Putin drove across the bridge in a KamAZ at the head of the truck column. The opening of the bridge has become one of the most notable events of the week.

    The pictures of Putin driving a huge car went viral. Sputnik presents the vehicles that have been driven by the Russian President.

    May 15, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a KamAZ as a column of construction machinery drives across the Crimean Bridge highway section during the bridge opening ceremony.

    Президент РФ В. Путин принял участие в открытии Крымского моста
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    May 15, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin before driving a Kamaz truck on the newly opened motor road section of the Kerch Strait (Crimean) Bridge

    March 16, 2005. Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a KamAZ several hundred meters at the Dmitrovsky training ground.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Central Automobile Proving Ground in Dmitrov, where he drove a KAMAZ for several hundred meters
    © Sputnik / Alexey Panov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Central Automobile Proving Ground in Dmitrov, where he drove a KAMAZ for several hundred meters

    August 29, 2011. Vladimir Putin during the 16th motorcycle festival held by the “Night Wolves’” youth organization.

    August 29, 2011. Prime-minister Vladimir Putin, left, and leader of the Night Wolves youth organization Alexander Zaldostanov also known as Surgeon at the 16th bike-festival in Novorossiysk
    © Sputnik / Yana Lapikova
    August 29, 2011. Prime-minister Vladimir Putin, left, and leader of the Night Wolves youth organization Alexander Zaldostanov also known as Surgeon at the 16th bike-festival in Novorossiysk

    November 7, 2010. Vladimir Putin drives a Formula-1 race car in the Leningrad Region: “for several hours he’s been driving the race car through the track, reaching a speed of 240 km/h”.

    Vladimir Putin drives Formula-1 race car
    © Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin
    Vladimir Putin drives Formula-1 race car

    October 22, 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin driving a new AvtoVAZ Lada Vesta during the plenary session of the 12th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.

    President Vladimir Putin (foreground) taking his seat behind the wheel of the new AvtoVaz model Lada Vesta to drive to the International Valdai Discussion Club's 12th annual meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, October 22, 2015
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    President Vladimir Putin (foreground) taking his seat behind the wheel of the new AvtoVaz model "Lada Vesta" to drive to the International Valdai Discussion Club's 12th annual meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, October 22, 2015

    August 27, 2010. Vladimir Putin drives a Lada Kalina through the new Chita-Khabarovsk highway.

    August 27, 2010. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin driving along the Chita-Khabarovsk highway in a Lada Kalina
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    August 27, 2010. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin driving along the Chita-Khabarovsk highway in a Lada Kalina

    August 19, 2005. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana tunnel opening ceremony driving a 1956 GAZ-21 “Volga”

    Russian President Vladimir Putin driving a 1956 Gaz-21 Volga built at the opening of the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana tunnel near Sochi in 2005.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin driving a 1956 Gaz-21 Volga built at the opening of the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana tunnel near Sochi in 2005.

    May 16, 2009. Vladimir Putin reveals his “Niva” off-road car to reporters at the "Riviera-6" state residence in Sochi.

    Vladimir Putin driving a Niva SUV in Sochi
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Vladimir Putin driving a Niva SUV in Sochi

    August 15, 2007. Russian President Vladimir Putin in the area of the western Sayans spurs (the Republic of Tuva).

    Russian President Vladimir Putin near the spurs of the Western Sayan Mountains in the Republic of Tuva. August 15, 2007
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin near the spurs of the Western Sayan Mountains in the Republic of Tuva. August 15, 2007

    January 3, 2010. Vladimir Putin skidoo driving at the “Krasnaya Polyana” ski resort.

    January 3, 2010. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin riding a snowmobile at the alpine ski resort Krasnaya Polyana
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    January 3, 2010. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin riding a snowmobile at the alpine ski resort Krasnaya Polyana

    October 25, 2011. Vladimir Putin in the cabin of a harvester-thresher while reviewing the corn harvesting process at the “Rodina” farm in the Shpakovsky region.

    Vladimir Putin (left) seen inside the grain harvester while being briefed on progress in the corn harvesting campaign at the Rodina farm, Shpakovsky district, October 25, 2011
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Vladimir Putin (left) seen inside the grain harvester while being briefed on progress in the corn harvesting campaign at the Rodina farm, Shpakovsky district, October 25, 2011

    September 5, 2012. Vladimir Putin takes part in a scientific experiment as part of the “Flight of Hope” project to protect the endangered, white Siberian Crane. The project’s aim is to lead the birds on their migration route. Flying a trike, which the birds take for their leader, Vladimir Putin made three flights – a test flight and then two flights with the birds.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in The Flight of Hope project
    © Sputnik / Russian Presidential Press Service
    Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in The Flight of Hope project

    August 17, 2005. Russian President Vladimir Putin in the cabin of the “Pavel Taran” TU-160 strategic bomber which he flew to the strategic long-range aviation and Northern Fleet training area.

    Vladimir Putin in the TU 160 strategic bomber cockpit
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Vladimir Putin in the TU 160 strategic bomber cockpit

    August 10, 2010. Head of the Russian Government Vladimir Putin takes part in extinguishing the Ryazan region forest fires driving a Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft.

    Vladimir Putin took part in fighting wildfires in Ryazan Region aboard a BE 200 amphibious aircraft, 10 August 2010
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Vladimir Putin took part in fighting wildfires in Ryazan Region aboard a BE 200 amphibious aircraft, 10 August 2010

    March 1, 2000. Vladimir Putin in the cabin of an SU-27 fighter-interceptor after a Krasnodar-Chechnya flight to award Russian paratroopers.

    Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of the Su-27 fighter
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of the Su-27 fighter

    August 1, 2009. Vladimir Putin in the “Mir” deep-submergence vehicle before a dive in Lake Baikal.

    Vladimir Putin boards a Mir submersible to dive to Lake Baikal's bottom
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Vladimir Putin boards a Mir submersible to dive to Lake Baikal's bottom

    2003. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-hour white-water rafting down the Charysh River during his short Altay region holiday.
    Vladimir Putin in a motor boat in the Republic of Tuva.

    Minister Vladimir Putin on vacation in the Republic of Tuva
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Minister Vladimir Putin on vacation in the Republic of Tuva
