15:33 GMT +319 May 2018
    A man and woman are accused of repeatedly trespassing in a luxury house that is under construction to take a poop

    Couple Seen House-Trespassing to Leave 'Dirty Surprises' in US State of Colorado

    © Photo : Clearcreek Township Police Department
    101

    Clear Creek County residents are terrified as someone has repeatedly entered a luxury house under construction to poop on the floor.

    An irritated homeowner has passed surveillance footage, showing an unidentified couple walking up the stairs of an unfinished house, to local police. One person from the couple is believed to have defecated on the floor upstairs, which marks the fourth time this has happened on the property. The owner has asked police to identify the perpetrators and to keep an eye out for them.

    “The Clearcreek Township Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in identifying the two subjects from the following video. They are suspected in illegally entering a Country Brook home under construction on Sunday, May 13 shortly after 8 PM. One of the subjects is suspected to have defecated on the second floor of the residence at that time. This incident was the fourth occasion since Sunday, May 6 that someone has defecated on the floor inside the home,” a Clearcreek police department spokesperson said.

    He also added that the man had a distinctive Italy-shaped tattoo on his right arm, which may help unmask the trespassers:

    “Upon identification, the subjects will be facing charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. We have additionally attached a still photograph highlighting the male subject’s distinctive tattoo.”

    Trespassing, United States
