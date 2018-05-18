Miss Bum Bum Celebrates Birthday With Saucy Instagram Snap (PHOTO)

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, who can boast of having over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, has once again teased her fans with an explicit picture, consolidating her title as Miss Bum Bum 2015.

As Cortez turned 28-years-old, she shared a cheeky image of her sporting white lingerie, showing the 2015 rear of the year, accompanied with the message: “Yay! It’s my birthday once again! Wishing me, myself and I a memorable birthday full of the Lord’s blessings. Happy birthday to me!”

The post received 25,459 likes and hundreds of comments, with followers wishing her happy birthday.

Later, the Brazilian star also uploaded images and videos of her celebrating and blowing out a candle on a petite dessert while a saxophonist behind her played Happy Birthday.