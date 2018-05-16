The Don's Buns: Donald Trump Reportedly Decides to 'Slash' His Burgers

Growing concerns over his health have apparently forced the president of the United States to revise his habits and discover a new way of eating his favorite food.

US President Donald Trump, who is well-known for his fondness of junk food, has apparently reconsidered his eating habits, as during a recent lunch with Rudy Giuliani, his personal attorney and former NYC mayor, Trump ordered himself a well-done burger with half a bun "in service to his health," The Washington Post reports.

"I do that, too, sometimes. It’s a good way to do it," Giuliani remarked.

This development came to light after Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski revealed in his book "Let Trump Be Trump" that the president "never ate the bread."

"I wouldn’t say that having a burger is an overly ‘healthy’ choice anyway. However, what I think Trump is trying to do is lower his calorie and carbohydrate intake by eating less of the bread," dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine told The Independent, adding that the president "may have pre-diabetes or diabetes, which requires people to modify their carbohydrate intakes."