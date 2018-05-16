Yanny or Laurel? 'The World Needs to Know' as Audio Clip Dilemma Blasts Internet

First it was the great dress debate and then it was the color of a pair of flip-flops that kept people all over the world awake at night, typing away in online arguments over the 'right' answer.
There has now been a shift from the optical illusion quandary to an auditory one. An audio clip featuring a voice repeating one word is being shared on social media, with users both asking answering one question — 'what do you hear?'
Opinions have largely divided over the 'Yanny vs Laurel' issue, which has also triggered volumes of irony and memes online.
LAUREL OR YANNY?— Jack Bruley (@JackBruley) May 16, 2018
I HEAR LAUREL 😂 pic.twitter.com/oIQOZFIMdN
What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I— Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018
i just hear the ocean #yannyorlaurel pic.twitter.com/fVZo8Vd0JF— Ron (@RonVerheijen) May 16, 2018
There must be something wrong with mine because I definitely can't hear Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/Nz7jPnT9bu— Adam Kanzen (@adamkanzen) May 16, 2018
what do you hear laurel or yanny? this clip breaks it down and you finally get to hear the truth pic.twitter.com/cf3pdFjqDh— Alex Ernst 2 (@AlexErnst2) May 16, 2018
The Yanny vs Laurel audio clip has me SHOOK. At first all I heard was Yanny, then I could hear either Yanny or Laurel if I trained my ears right, and now all I can hear is Laurel. pic.twitter.com/adhjFJTVTO— Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) May 15, 2018
If you wanted to know whether I hear Yanny or Laurel here's your answer. 😎☕️ pic.twitter.com/xnrIby2kmd— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) May 15, 2018
Does this dress say Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/4dN2BwIIjp— Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) May 16, 2018
Yanny or laurel got us like pic.twitter.com/B6BCGrXVFl— Hannah Barker (@hrbarker) May 16, 2018
#YannyVsLaurel #yanny #laurel #yannyorlaurel #laureloryanny #laurelvsyanny— The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) May 16, 2018
Me: I think it's #Laurel
Wife: Nope, it's #Hardy
Me: pic.twitter.com/Q0sgkaQeUx
I asked my mom if she hears Yanny or laurel and she says “jimmy” pic.twitter.com/S7Wcw3QPc5— Valdez (@brendaaraceli) May 16, 2018
IF YOU DON'T HEAR YANNY, YOU'RE NOT A HUMAN BEING AND YOU WILL SOON BE EXPOSED FOR BEING PART OF THE LAUREL CONSPIRACY! #yannyorlaurel pic.twitter.com/riDB0VRB1u— MIKE KRAMER (@BlexClex) May 16, 2018
This is the kinda stuff that starts wars.— Alex (@AlexWelke) May 16, 2018
Ok it says Yanny the first couple time it played but then it started saying Laurel— Mendes And Army (@Mendes_And_Army) May 16, 2018
