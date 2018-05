Thousands of people in the United States, Argentina, Britain, Turkey and in the West Bank took to the streets to protest the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the violence in the Gaza Strip that has ensued.

Protesters in San Francisco, Buenos Aires, London and Diyarbakir blasted the decision made by US President Donald Trump to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem, thus officially recognizing the city as the capital of Israel.

Earlier similar protest rallies were also held in Washington DC, Istanbul and Jerusalem itself.