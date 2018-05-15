'Fake 'Til I Die': Real-Life Barbie Indulges Men's Fetishes Online (PHOTOS)

A girl from Bristol, England, says she enjoys her overwhelming transformation into a glamorous doll and would prefer to remain fake till the very end.

Real-life doll Jade Lyne has become a webcam celebrity after making loads of money on the internet following a costly boob enhancement surgery and four rounds of lip injections, according to The Sun.

Clients pay the 22-year-old diva per minute to cater to their fantasies online, which can be anything from innocently demonstrating her Barbie-like feet or popping balloons to stripping.

"Obviously, a lot of it is taking off my clothes, but there are also lots of fetishes out there I had no idea about," she noted in an interview to The Sun.

Jade Lyne said she currently makes about $1,000 a week working online, adding that she hoped to hit a record income of over 50,000 pounds a year, which is notably twice the national average wage, sometime soon.

Although the preparatory work for her internet sessions is pretty time-consuming, as she spends about five hours a day to put on tanning foundation and all the rest of her make-up, she "feels like she was born to do this."

She said: "I love my Barbie look. I don’t want to look like everyone else – I want to stand out."

The only issue perhaps is that despite her look being fully accepted by her mother and boyfriend, she feels way more self-conscious in public than ever before, saying the whole image previously put off most men. At all times glammed up in a dress and heels, she has learnt to ignore hordes of critical remarks online and is prepared to take them with a pinch of salt.

"I’ll never be put off by comments, though. I’ll be fake till I die."

