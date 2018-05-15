'Not From This Planet': WATCH Eyewitness Shooting Mysterious Object in UK Sky

Netizens remain at loggerheads over the footage of what looked like a white object swirling in the skies above a town in southeastern England.

A video of an alleged unidentified flying object has been posted on YouTube by a user nicknamed Frazer Fyre, based in the southeastern UK county of Berkshire.

"I initially thought I saw a meteorite falling and then it suddenly halted and went straight back up, I tried to record but it disappeared into thin air […], splitting off into two separate flying objects," the user wrote on his YouTube channel, extending apologies for bad language he used when filming the object.

YouTube netizens were at odds about the video, with some suggesting in their comments that it was nothing but a drone, while others claiming "that's not from this planet."